Samsung’s fingerprint-security T7 1TB Portable SSD falls to $140 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is once again offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. This one sat at around $190 for most of last year at Amazon and Best Buy (where it is now matching), has more recently been in the $160 range, and is now back down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This is the same price drop we saw previously and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This EDC-ready portable SSD is also great for at-home storage and backup needs while delivering an on-board fingerprint-based security system you won’t find on any of its direct competitors. Alongside the up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, it features a shock-resistant design with up to 6-foot drop protection and a sizable LED indicator along the top of the case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD. While it’s not quite as fast and doesn’t include the novel fingerprint security action, it provides a solid storage solution otherwise and is also $50 less expensive than today’s lead deal at $90 shipped via Amazon.

We are still tracking some solid offers on SanDisk Extreme portable SSD models (among others) right here, but if it’s the internal storage you’re after, the Seagate Gen 4 lineup with heatsinks is now at new Amazon all-time lows. Its PS5-ready 7,300MB/s M.2 NVMe SSDs are now starting from $120 and you can get all of the details right here alongside even more in our Mac accessories deal hub.

More on the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD:

Fingerprint Security: Ssd With Fingerprint And Password Security

Blazing Fast Storage: Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1 000 Mb/S. Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than Hard Drives

Led Status Indicator: The T7 Touch Features An Led Square That Illuminates To Keep You Informed Of What Your Ssd Is Doing At A Glance

Built Strong: Shock-Resistant And Withstands Drops From 6Ft

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!