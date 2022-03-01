Grab an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU at the all-time low of $100 off while this deal lasts

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread CPU for $599.99 shipped. Normally listed around $700, this 14% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this CPU listed for on Amazon. This beast of a CPU is built on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU architecture that launched back in October 2020 and is still competitive with newer CPUs. The 5950X features PCIe Gen 4 support, meaning you’ll have access to blazing-fast SSD speeds and future GPUs that implement support for Gen 4. Here are some important notes if you’re planning a build around this CPU: you’ll need a B550 or X570 motherboard (Boards could require BIOS updates), PCIe Gen 4 requires motherboard support for Gen 4, plan for at least 105 watts for the CPU.

Unlike some entry-level CPUs, the 5950X does not have an included cooler. This CPU is so powerful that AMD recommends a liquid cooling system to achieve max performance. You could check out this CORSAIR iCUE H150i All-In-One Water Cooler for $190. The 360mm radiator means you’ll have plenty of cooling capacity for this CPU. If your case isn’t big enough for a 360mm radiator, CORSAIR does make a 280mm version for $155. Both of these coolers are controlled through CORSAIR’s iCUE software which allows you to customize the RGB lighting along with fan curves.

Take advantage of PCIe Gen 4 the 5950X offers with the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD for $240. With this SSD, you’ll see speeds upwards of 6,600MB/s, all thanks to the Gen 4 PCIe speeds! This SSD is perfect for a boot drive and you’ll even be able to store your game library. Are you in the market for a new desk chair? You can save on a Razer Enki chair for $350. This marks a new low price for this chair which offers built-in lumbar support and is designed to be comfortable for hours on end.

Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-thread CPU features:

4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

Obliterate multithreaded tasks like 3D rendering, video rendering, and software compiling by taking advantage of 16 cores, 32 threads, and PCIe Gen 4.0 support

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

