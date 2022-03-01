Grab an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU at the all-time low of $100 off while this deal lasts

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread CPU for $599.99 shipped. Normally listed around $700, this 14% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this CPU listed for on Amazon. This beast of a CPU is built on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU architecture that launched back in October 2020 and is still competitive with newer CPUs. The 5950X features PCIe Gen 4 support, meaning you’ll have access to blazing-fast SSD speeds and future GPUs that implement support for Gen 4. Here are some important notes if you’re planning a build around this CPU: you’ll need a B550 or X570 motherboard (Boards could require BIOS updates), PCIe Gen 4 requires motherboard support for Gen 4, plan for at least 105 watts for the CPU.
Unlike some entry-level CPUs, the 5950X does not have an included cooler. This CPU is so powerful that AMD recommends a liquid cooling system to achieve max performance. You could check out this CORSAIR iCUE H150i All-In-One Water Cooler for $190. The 360mm radiator means you’ll have plenty of cooling capacity for this CPU. If your case isn’t big enough for a 360mm radiator, CORSAIR does make a 280mm version for $155. Both of these coolers are controlled through CORSAIR’s iCUE software which allows you to customize the RGB lighting along with fan curves.
Take advantage of PCIe Gen 4 the 5950X offers with the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD for $240. With this SSD, you’ll see speeds upwards of 6,600MB/s, all thanks to the Gen 4 PCIe speeds! This SSD is perfect for a boot drive and you’ll even be able to store your game library. Are you in the market for a new desk chair? You can save on a Razer Enki chair for $350. This marks a new low price for this chair which offers built-in lumbar support and is designed to be comfortable for hours on end.
Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-thread CPU features:
- 4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support
- Obliterate multithreaded tasks like 3D rendering, video rendering, and software compiling by taking advantage of 16 cores, 32 threads, and PCIe Gen 4.0 support
- For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards
