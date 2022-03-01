Save $182 on this Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower at $217, more tool kits from $237

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $216.99 shipped. Down from $399, today’s offer amounts to 46% in savings and is a new all-time low. While you’ll have to add the battery and charger on as a second purchase, that brings the total up to $404, or $49 less than the package sells for altogether. As one of the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can start out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of other Greenworks Pro tools today. Detailed below, these will integrate with the mower above for kickstarting your lawn care regimen ahead of spring with some new electric tools.

Elsewhere in the world of environmentally-conscious markdowns (aka our Green Deals guide), we’re tracking a discount on Snow Joe’s 18-inch corded electric snow thrower. If you’ve had it with relying on just a plain old shovel or want to kick gas to the curb for any remaining snowstorms this season, the price cut down to $84 will do the trick for clearing off small driveways, patios, and more.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery. Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique. Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!