Snow Joe’s 18-inch corded electric snow thrower falls to 12-month low at $84 (Reg. $113)

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe Ultra 18-inch 13A Corded Electric Snow Thrower for $84 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Down from $113, today’s deal marks the lowest price at Amazon that we’ve seen since 2020 when it hit $77.50. While snowy season might be in our rearview, it’s never a bad time to invest in greener snow removal tools. Snow Joe’s 18-inch corded electric snow thrower clears a wide path without using gas or oil. It can move up to 550 pounds of snow per minute with its 2-blade auger design that cuts a path 18-inches wide by 8-inches deep, which makes it super easy to clear your entire driveway in a short amount of time. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving, be sure to have a solid extension cord on hand. This extension cord is 12/3 and ready to handle heavy-duty tasks. Coming in at 50-foot long, this extension cord is outdoor-rated so it’s ready to be used in any climate. For $35 on Amazon, this is well worth picking up to have ready to use for all your spring, summer, and winter needs.

More on the Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower:

Ideal for quick snow pickups on small to mid-sized driveways and walkways

No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

Cold and abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass

