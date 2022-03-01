NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development

A collection of private data from NVIDIA has hit the internet as part of a recent cyberattack suggesting Nintendo Switch 2 might already be in development in some way, shape or form. That Nintendo Switch Pro rumor that surfaced several times last year and even before that never quite came true, yet. The new OLED model of Nintendo’s hybrid console that was unveiled last summer before hitting store shelves in October brought with it an impressive new display alongside some other light enhancements over the base model, but it wasn’t quite the Pro model or Nintendo Switch 2 some gamers were hoping for. And while we don’t have direct confirmation at this time that a new machine is even in the works just yet, a recent NVIDIA data leak might suggest it is. Head below for more details.

Is Nintendo Switch 2 already in development?

NVIDIA was recently hit with a cyberattack that left a cache of its employee credentials and development data out in the open, some of which may or may not be pointing at the existence of the Nintendo Switch Pro, or Nintendo Switch 2 console.

As is always the case with these types of leaks, it is smart to take everything with a grain of salt as there has been no direct confirmation of anything here, nor has there been any credible insider data. However, files that surfaced as part of the NVIDIA breach and point at a potential Nintendo Switch 2 being in the works have begun to take hold on Twitter and elsewhere.

There are what have been described as select folders as part of the data leak listed as “nvn2,” a moniker that is seemingly notable considering the Switch graphics API in question for the already available Switch is known as “nvn.” Clearly this isn’t saying much, but it could be referring to a new Nintendo Switch 2 console, quite possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro that was rumored previously. Some have even suggested the nvn2 designation could mean there will be some sort of DLSS support – NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a “groundbreaking AI rendering technology” – in the new Nintendo Switch console. But all of this could just mean nothing at all or could be pointing at something else entirely. Only time will tell.

And, an announcement likely won’t happen this year anyway. Nintendo has one of its best slate of games scheduled for 2022 in years – even more Pokemon, Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, the new Kirby game, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and more – and will likely save any major hardware updates for the next Mario release or something of that nature come 2023 at the earliest if you ask me.

