OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC on sale for first time in months with rare drop to $130

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus Buds Pro for $129.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $150, this marks the first price cut we’ve seen since back in November where it also went for $20 off. OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. Though there’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver a similar true wireless build without some of the bells and whistles found on the lead deal. Ditching ANC and the more compact in-ear design means you can score these buds for a much more affordable $80 at Amazon right now. These might not deliver quite as flagship of a listening experience, but are worth keeping in mind for a lower-cost alternative.

While you can still lock-in this refurbished Beats Fit Pro offer, we’re also still tracking an even more notable discount on the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. Delivering quite the rare chance to save on these new releases, you can drop the price down to its second-best rate yet at $225.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

