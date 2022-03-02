Anker’s eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more

Today, Anker is launching the latest addition to its smart home stable with the most versatile offering yet. Arriving with a 2-in-1 design that upgrades the front door, the new eufy See-Everything Smart Lock is available for pre-order with a 2K sensor, motion detection, and built-in fingerprint scanner. Head below for more.

Anker debuts new 2-in-1 eufy See-Everything Smart Lock

Just after seeing Anker launch its new dual camera smart video doorbell earlier in the week, the company is now returning to debut yet another addition to the lineup. Arriving with a unique hybrid design, the new eufy See-Everything Smart Lock lives up to its name by packing in two different core functionalities – there’s the usual smart lock feature set, which is joined by an onboard doorbell and camera.

Starting with the smart lock inclusions, you’re effectively looking at one of Anker’s smart locks outfitted with some extra functionality. There’s a touchscreen keypad for entering in a passcode to unlock the front door, as well as smartphone app control. Both Alexa and Assistant voice control should also be onboard, which pairs with the onboard fingerprint scanner to roundout the unlocking capabilities.

Then there’s the smart video doorbell aspects. Centered around a 2K camera sensor, it can survey package deliveries and the like with motion detection and the actual doorbell button. Everything records locally to the bundled Chime add-on, with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing you to access the live feed anywhere. Everything is housed within an IP65 water-resistant housing and is backed by a 10,000mAh battery.

Launching via Kickstarter, the new eufy See-Everything Smart Lock has already blown past its original campaign goal. At the time of writing, it is sitting at over well over three times the original $50,000 goal. We typically avoid featuring crowdfunded devices, but Anker’s track record adds some extra credibility into the mix alongside meeting its funding objective. The company notes that these will begin shipping later in the year and is using Kickstarter as a pre-order system.

Those who lock-in the early bird pricing will be able to bring home the eufy See-Everything Smart Lock for $199. Once units begin shipping later this year in May, pricing will raise to the MSPR of $399.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has long stood out for the value offered compared to competitors, but its latest releases are flipping the script. Instead of offering more affordable alternatives, the latest eufy smart gear like the dual camera doorbell and this smart lock deliver novel feature sets that stand out from the likes of other top brands.

