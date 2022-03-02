Score an open-box DJI Mini SE drone with 1-year warranty direct from DJI for $249 (Save $50)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is now offering its open-box DJI Mini SE Drone for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $299 for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save on the compact drone at $50 off and a new all-time low. DJI Mini SE launched last year as one of the company’s most affordable drones yet, sporting a folding design that weighs under 249G, so you don’t need to register it to begin flying. That’s alongside a built-in 3-axis gimbal-backed camera setup capable of capturing 12MP stills and 2.7K videos, a 30-minute runtime per battery, and included controller. This open-box model includes the full 1-year warranty that you’d find on new condition models. You can get all of the details over at DroneDJ on what to expect from the mini, yet mighty drone.

A great addition to the package and something that isn’t included in the box would be a microSD card. Samsung’s recent EVO Select series is a great buy for anyone looking to supplement the drone with the ability to record flight footage and these cards start at $9. Giving you plenty of leftover cash to use, we recently took a hands-on look at what to expect in a Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Those looking to check out drone footage while out and about should look into Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad as a notable way to edit flight videos. Currently sitting at a new all-time low, this one is down to $429 with $50 in savings attached. Or if you’re more of an Android fan, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be yours today at $80 off.

DJI Mini SE features:

Weighing less than 0 55lbs / 249 grams, DJI Mini SE is roughly the same weight as the smartphone. In the United States and Canada, you can fly this camera drone without the need to register your drone with the local government. The lightweight and powerful DJI Mini SE camera drone is the ideal for creators on the move. The ultra-portable design allows you to effortlessly capture moments in unforgettable ways.

