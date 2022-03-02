Love Hultén’s new retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer is a must-see

Today we are taking look at the new NES console meets synthesizer from artist Love Hultén. We have featured a number of Hultén’s wild designs over the year, not the least of which is this custom retro gaming coffee table, but today it’s all about the new NES-SY37. This is a one-off conceptual piece, and, much like the rest of the Hultén creations, is a sight to behold, combining retro aesthetics with clean lines to create a one-of-a-kind NES synthesizer and console. The wooden design takes cues from Nintendo’s storied home console as well as the Commodore SX-64 portable to deliver what only could be described as a must-see creation. Head below for more details and a closer look in the demo video.

NES-SY37: Love Hultén’s new NES console synthesizer

The new NES console synthesizer is known as the NES-SY37. It is essentially a retro console unit with a built-in 800×600 LCD alongside a companion MIDI keyboard controller, all inspired by the look and feel of Nintendo’s original NES console.

On the synthesizer side of things, you’re looking at a polyphonic NES Poly Chiptune Synthesizer (Arcano) alongside spring reverb and the hapiNES L (Twisted Electronics) – a four voice chip tune-style synthesizer and drum machine inspired by the RP2A07 sound chip from the original Nintendo console. The accompanying keyboard connects to the rest of the machine using a traditional NES seven-pin port to provide polyphonic musical input alongside triggering the displays MIDI visualizer created in collaboration with artist p1xelfool.

The whole thing is quite a gorgeous creation that looks like it would fit right in with 1960s and ’70s tech consoles. On top of the music creation action, the new NES console synthesizer from Love Hultén also supports original NES game cartridges that can be played on the aforementioned display. The machine has a second seven-pin port so classic NES and other Nintendo controllers can be connected.

Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Incl NES Poly Chiptune Synthesizer, spring reverb, hapiNES L and a custom real-time MIDI visualizer by artist p1xelfool. The 800×600 LCD can also be used for gaming as the NES-SY37 accepts NES cartridges.

Take a look at some images below:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clearly one of Love Hultén’s most brilliant designs yet and a great way to kick off 2022. The only downside here is that we can’t buy one for ourselves, despite the fact that its price might be through the roof anyway.

