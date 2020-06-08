Popular boutique game console maker Love Hultén is back again with a new creation. Last time we checked in, Love had just unveiled a Famicon remake, which made the retro console look beautiful as a throwback gaming machine. Fast forward a year later and we’re getting our first glimpse at a new gaming-infused coffee table that would look right at home in any man cave or mid-century modern motif. As usual, it’s a full-on custom build with materials sourced from American walnut and brass. Hit the jump for full details on this new release, and what you might have to do to find one for yourself.

Love Hultén nails it again with new gaming coffee table

This is hardly the first batch of nostalgia we’ve seen from Love Hultén, but it may be the first to truly be centered around furniture design first and foremost. At its core, the new coffee table gaming system looks like a high-end piece of furniture. Based on the pictures alone, it appears to be a very quality piece of craftsmanship.

The eye-pleasing wood-grain top arrives with a stylish look that is sure to fit in with most decors. Its vintage appeal really kicks-off when you slide open the drawer, which reveals a large 2-player control panel.

While the outer shell features glorious all-American walnut wood, the inside has a gorgeous white-wash that’s accented with shiny brass knobs. Each player has a single joystick along with six input buttons, reminiscent of classic arcade builds found at pizzerias and the like. In the middle is a selection of three action buttons, start, select, and pause buttons, and a few LED indicator lights.

One of the coolest parts is how the joystick unscrews to become the knobs on the front of the coffee table. This allows the drawer to be low enough to slide back into place when gamers aren’t enjoying a round of vintage action.

Pricing and availability

Of course, the table itself doesn’t offer much in the way of gaming. You’ll need to load up your own ROMs to the included hardware system. Because these are one-off builds, pricing isn’t readily available, but you can head over to this page for more details.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s certainly a lot to love about the latest creation from Love Hultén. Of course, that starts with a gorgeous design that would fit in with just about style. But it’s the attention to detail, as usual, that really makes it shine as the trophy in any potential gaming setup.

Source: Uncrate

