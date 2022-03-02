OtterBox’s latest flash sale takes up to 30% off iPhone 13 MagSafe, Pixel 6, and other cases

Today, OtterBox is launching a new up to 30% off sale to start March with some of the best prices yet across some of its best-selling cases and accessories. Ranging from iPhone 13 covers and cases for Google Pixel 6, you’ll score free shipping in orders over $50. Our top pick is the iPhone 13 Pro Defender XT case at $59.96. Down from $75, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking the best we’ve seen since a launch discount back in September. Available in three different styles, this rugged case provides more protection than your average cover with a build that’s comprised of 50% recycled materials. MagSafe support allows for convenient charging passthrough, and there are some of the usual more rugged features like port covers for keeping dust and water out, an antimicrobial cover, and a raised lip around the front for keeping your screen safe, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Included in this OtterBox sale is a wide range of accessories for everything from Apple and Google’s latest smartphones to iPad folios, MagSafe chargers, and more. Everything is up to 30% off and up for grabs right here, though we’ve highlighted some of our top picks down below.

Not included in the sale is the all-new OtterBox Core recycled iPhone 13 series cases that we just took a hands-on look at. In one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews, we dive into what the renewed build offers and how its unique confetti design holds up to daily use.

OtterBox Defender Pro XT iPhone 13/Pro Case features:

Defend your case against drops, bumps and dings with the Defender Pro XT Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13. Made in part with sustainable materials, this sturdy case is made with 50% recycled plastic and features raised edges to protect your camera and screen. Port covers block dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports. The thin case is designed with a secure grip that makes keeping hold of your phone easy. And, there’s a lanyard attachment built into the case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!