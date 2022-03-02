Pick up a Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker at a new Amazon low price of $23.50

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth Tracker 1-pack for $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $30, this 22% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this item finder offered for, beating out our previous mention. Designed to fit comfortably inside a wallet or luggage tag, the Tile Slim will help you keep track of your belongings. Can’t find your wallet? If you’re within 200 feet, you can open the Tile app and make the tracker ring. Misplaced your phone but have the Tile? You can do the same thing with your phone! The built-in battery is said to last up to 3 years so you won’t have to worry about recharging anything. When the Tile Slim is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, you can use the Tile Network to help you anonymously find your belongings.

While this Tile tracker fits nicely into wallets and such, they also make the Tile Mate (2022) for $25. You’ll find that the features and capabilities of the Mate are almost identical to the Slim, with a 50-foot range improvement on the newer Mate. This tracker is designed to go on a keyring and will also last up to 3 years on its non-replaceable battery. You can check out our review of the 2022 Tile Tracker lineup here!

If instead you are or plan on using Apple’s AirTags, check out this deal on a Wallet AirTag Holder by Spigen for $15. This two-piece AirTag holder securely holds the tag and easily slides inside your wallet or other pockets. Be sure to also check out the Bellroy Leather Magnetic Bifold Card Holder for $45. Backed by Bellroy’s 3-year warranty, this wallet is sure to keep all your cards secure.

Tile Slim (2020) Bleutooth Tracker features:

Easily put Slim in tight spaces like your wallet, passport case or luggage tag and use our free app on iOS or Android to find them. It’s also a great gift for your friends and family.

When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.

Subscribe to Premium or Premium Protect for proactive finding features and enhanced services including Item Reimbursement, Smart Alerts, and Free Battery Replacement.

