Spigen’s AirFit Wallet AirTag Holder with removable carabiner hits Amazon low at $15

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its AirFit AirTag Wallet Card Case Cover for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Sitting in the $18 range for most of last year, it more regularly sells for $17 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This two-piece scratch-resistant wallet holder securely carries your Apple AirTag so you can easily slide it in to your existing wallet (or anything with a pocket like that). It also includes removable carabiner clip if you’re looking to affix it to a carry loop or something of that nature. You can get even more details in our launch coverage from last summer as well. Additional details below. 

If you would prefer a more traditional AirTag holder, something like the Caseology Vault keychain-ready solution will save you a couple bucks at $13 Prime shipped. This is one of the more popular options in our master roundup fo the best AirTag accessories out there and includes a removable carabiner clip with your purchase. You can also get a closer look at this one in our launch overage right here

For something even more simple and subsequently less expensive, dive into our ongoing deal on the Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring. You can bring this one home for just $8 Prime shipped, just don’t expect to get the carabiner clip or the wallet-ready design of the Spigen offering above. And don’t forget, we are still tracking a new all-time low on ElevationLab’s new “anti-theft” TagVault Bike AirTag holder as well. 

More ont he Spigen AirFit Wallet Holder:

  • Designed to slide seamlessly in any pocket storage and suitable for card wallets or handbags
  • Two-piece structure for easy application and removal
  • Made of a durable and scratch-resistant material
  • Includes a carabiner for alternative attachments
  • Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

