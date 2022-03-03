Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for Mac and PC hits new all-time low at $56 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for Mac and PC at $55.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 44% off the going rate, $15 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. Photoshop Elements is a great way to take your photography next level with moving overlays and 3D camera motion alongside “60 guided edits” including replacing backgrounds, quote graphics, animated social posts, and much more. Adobe Sensei AI tech offers “automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” More details below.

Another more affordable option that has become quite popular is Pixelmator Pro. You can land a copy of this one for your setup at $40 via the Mac App Store. It might not include all of the same Adobe AI FX as Photoshop Elements above, but it does include a suite of powerful editing and enhancement tools like illustration options, color correction, and much more. “Designed to be the ultimate Mac app, Pixelmator Pro has won multiple awards, including the Mac App of the Year awarded by Apple, and is one of the best-rated apps on the Mac App Store.”

ADOBE SENSEI AI TECHNOLOGY: Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

TAKE YOUR PHOTOS TO A NEW LEVEL: Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

60 GUIDED EDITS: Create the perfect pet pic; extend, remove, or replace photo backgrounds; and more.

