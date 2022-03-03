UGREEN’s MFi USB-C Apple Watch puck lets you charge anywhere for $24 (New low), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its MFi-certified Compact USB-C Apple Watch Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $36, today’s deal not only marks the second discount that we’ve seen all-time, but also marks the best price we have seen it offered for. This Apple Watch charger doesn’t have a cable because the USB-C port is built-in, making it perfect for compact setups. It works with all Apple Watch models and is perfect for tossing into a purse or backpack so you can easily plug it into your iPad, a portable battery, or even MacBook to charge. Keep reading for additional UGREEN charging deals.

Also on sale from UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is its 15W/7.5W Magnetic Qi Wireless Charger with built-in USB-C Cable for $35.99. Down from $40, this $4 discount marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since it was launched back in October. Ready to deliver up to 15W of wireless power to supported Android smartphones, it packs 7.5W of charging ability for iPhones. There’s magnets built-in to make it hold onto your device when picked up, and the integrated cable makes it that much easier to use. You can find out more about this unique wireless charger in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases are currently on sale from $30. These are official cases made by Apple itself, which means they’ll fit your iPhone perfectly. Plus, there are additional deals from $26, so checking out our roundup is the best way to save. Looking for additional deals? You’ll find that our smartphone accessories guide, as well as our daily roundup, are the best places to look for that.

More on the UGREEN USB-C Apple Watch Charger:

Built-in MFI certified magnetic wireless charging module, UGREEN iWatch fast charger applies MagSafe technology with inductive charging and allows to charge immediately after contact. Compatible for all Apple Watch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2 1, Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch Hermes, Apple Watch Edition. (Note：The non-MFI certified iWatch Charger may damage your WatchOS device)

You can simply plug this cordless charger into a Type C socket/wall charger/power bank or any other USB C charging devices like Macbook Air/Pro, iPad Pro 2018/2020/2021, and start charging anywhere.

UGREEN Apple watch charger offers original charging speed and only takes 2h to fully charge your Apple watch series 6 5 4 3 2 1 SE. The protruding bezel design prevents your watch from falling when charging.

