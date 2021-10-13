UGREEN’s new MagSafe-compatible Qi charger has an integrated cable organizer, more

Ever since MagSafe was launched alongside iPhone 12 about a year ago, we’ve been keeping our eye out for the latest and greatest hardware that takes advantage of the technology. The newest addition to cross our radar is the UGREEN Qi Wireless Charger with a MagSafe-compatible design that snaps onto the back of iPhone 12 or later. While this is far from the only device that pulls this off, it sets itself apart with a dock that also functions as a cable organizer. Since it emits wireless power using the Qi standard, this offering can also refuel an abundance of other devices as well. Continue reading to learn more.

A tidy design headlines the new UGREEN Qi Wireless Charger

The latest from UGREEN products up to 15W of power, but since this comes in the form of Qi, iPhone can only accept a maximum input of 7.5W. A lengthly list of Android devices should be able to put it through its paces, with UGREEN touting 10W to 15W across smartphones made by Google and Samsung.

When it comes to aesthetics, the new UGREEN Qi Wireless Charger has a clean white appearance with gray coloring here and there as well. The charger itself can be removed from the dock and placed back in it whenever you would like. Once docked, it looks more like a standard Qi charger and actually behaves the same as well. A cutout along the outer edge allows owners to neatly wrap up the power cord for a more streamlined look and feel.

Pricing and availability

The new UGREEN Qi Wireless Charger is now available for order and priced at $39.99. Orders are currently delayed by about a week or two, but this could just be a launch hiccup that gets sorted out sooner rather than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

While folks looking to strictly refuel an iPhone will benefit from faster speeds with Apple’s official MagSafe Charger, it could be argued that UGREEN’s latest offering is worth considering, given its versatility. Not only will it latch onto the back of an iPhone 12 or later, the Qi power it creates can also refuel AirPods and other devices compatible with wireless charging.

Pricing is a bit higher than we would like to see, but the inclusion of a dock that also functions as a cable organizer could make the extra investment worthwhile. As someone that works extremely hard to keep their technology as tidy as possible, this is the sort of perk that could go a long way for people like me.

