Smartphone Accessories: ESR 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Set $6 (70% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Set on sale for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. For comparison, you’d normally spend $20 for this kit and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for an all-inclusive set. This kit includes everything you’ll need to ditch your wired charger in the package. You’ll find the Qi wireless charging pad itself alongside a QuickCharge 3.0 power brick and the USB-A to microUSB cable. At this point in time, I don’t really plug in to charge anymore. I just set my phone on a Qi pad and let that do the heavy lifting for me. This system is ready to deliver 7.5W of power to iPhones and 10W to other Android smartphones, meaning it’s quicker than plugging into some of the wall adapters you might have lying around the house.

Includes QC 3.0 Adapter: comes with an ESR 18W QC 3.0 power adapter, optimized for our wireless chargers. Say goodbye to incompatible adapters and slow charging speeds. Sleep & Case-Friendly: LED indicator turns off automatically after 1 minute, meaning no annoying sounds or lights disrupting your sleep. Works with most phone cases, no need to remove them before charging (Cases thicker than 4mm may affect wireless charging) Safe & Stable Charging: thermal vent dissipates heat when charging, keeping your device safe. A high-quality zinc-copper coil provides fast, stable charging while also protecting your device. Built-in overheating protection and short-circuit protection provide added safety. Foreign object recognition system automatically turns charger off when metal objects other than your device are detected

