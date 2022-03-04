OnePlus 9 and its three Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to new low of $588 (Save $142)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $588.22 shipped. Normally fetching $730, today’s offer amounts to $142 in savings, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. While we’re still waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to ship in the first place, let alone a OnePlus 10 to be revealed at all, today’s discount brings with it quite the notable previous-generation experience in the meantime.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a fresh 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $12 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this series of case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

As far as other affordable Android smartphones go, be sure to check into the ongoing price cut we’re tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low, this $100 discount delivers only the second chance to save on the new handset at $600. Then be sure to dive into all of the best app and game deals right here.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!