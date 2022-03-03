Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Brain App Training, and more

All of today’s Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the new Galaxy Tab S8/+. Today’s collection of Google Play deals are highlighted by titles such as Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron, Neighbours from Hell 2, Science For Kids, Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword FREE (Reg. $1)
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Metatag Analyzer FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $1 (Reg. $8)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron $2 (Reg. $8)
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- Science For Kids $1 (Reg. $6)
- My so-called future girlfriend $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Spanish from scratch full $3 (Reg. $6)
- Learn French from scratch full $3 (Reg. $6)
- N752:A New Hope-Chapter 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Alongside ongoing promotions on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ and deals on its Galaxy Tab S7 FE, today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems seeing the first price drops of the year from $69. That’s on top of a rare price drop on the Marshall Uxbridge speaker, these OtterBox Pixel 6 cases, a solid deal on Sabrent’s 1TB 4,700MB/s Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.
- Superhero Fruit Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bulbs – A game of lights FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite Launch FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shout Screen – Big Text FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cyberlords – Arcology $1 (Reg. $2)
- Space Dino Adventure $2 (Reg. $3)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- Diamond – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Teardrop Dark – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Teardrop White – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- English Tests $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on Android! The winner of the prestigious 2015 Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!
