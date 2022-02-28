Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G drops to all-time lows at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android smartphones with the 128GB model marked down to $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut at $100 off while matching the all-time low. The elevated 256GB model is also $100 off, as well. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

On the higher-end side of Samsung’s latest smartphone lineup, we’re still tracking some notable launch day deals for the new Galaxy S22 series lineup. Right now, Amazon is still bundling $100 gift cards when you purchase any of the just-released handsets. All of the details on the promotion are noted in our coverage here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

