Make a statement in the game room with Arcade1Up’s Marvel Pinball machine at $200 off

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Marvel Digital Pinball machine for $549 shipped. Regularly $971 directly from Arcade1Up and nearly that much on Amazon, this machine sells for more like $750 at Best Buy and GameStop and is now $200 off the going rate. This is also about $50 under our previous deal mention for the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief pre-order offer at the same total as today’s deal. If you’re looking for a conversation-starting unit for the game room, this would certainly fit the bill. It is also just a wonderful vintage-style furniture piece for the basement that happens to carry a 23.8-inch LCD playfield alongside a 7.5-inch score screen, gorgeous Marvel marquee art, and 10 built-in Marvel games including Spider-Man, Civil War, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor, Marvel’s Women of Power- A-Force, Ghost Rider, Venom, Fantastic Four, and Fear. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Additional details below.

Take a trip into the Marvel world all over again, but this time, in digital pinball form! Tons of your favorite superheroes and villains are here for you to play around with while you experience the most satisfying digital pinball experience yet. Built-in haptic feedback, accelerometer, nudges, and tilts, all of the classic pinball action is here and feels as good as ever! With 10 great Marvel titles packed in, you will have tons of hero work to do! Games included: Spider-Man, Civil War, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor, Marvel’s Women of Power- A-Force, Ghost Rider, Venom, Fantastic Four, and Fear Itself.

