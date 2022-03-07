Eve’s just-refreshed HomeKit Water Guard with Thread sees first discount to $93, more

Amazon is now offering the just-refreshed Eve Water Guard for $93.31 shipped. Having just been updated at the end of last month, the $100 going rate has now been cut for the first time to deliver a new all-time low. Just refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well. Head below for more.

As far as other discounts go in the Eve HomeKit space, its Energy Strip is also on sale today at Amazon. Right now, clipping the on-page coupon will drop the price down to $79.94 from its usual $100 going rate in order to match our previous mention. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates into HomeKit for Siri voice control and automation. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip. Delivering individually-addressable RGB lighting, this one syncs with your Hue setup much the same as the lead deal and is down to an all-time low of $212.50.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

