simplehuman’s regularly $80 stainless steel Corner Shower Caddy gets you organized at $48

Amazon is now offering the simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy for $48 shipped. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches directly from simplehuman, this regularly quite pricey solution is now $32 or 40% off the going rate. Only once in the last year or more have we seen it down this low on Amazon. This stainless steel shower caddy features a “reinforced” aluminum pole to offer up some adjustable shelving in the shower. Designed to keep things neat, organized, and off the floor, it also has adjustable feet for stability, some storage hooks, rust-proof construction, and an extended 5-year warranty. Head below for additional details.

If the high-quality simplehuman solution above is still a bit overkill for you at $48, there are more affordable solutions. This Zenna Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy also includes some shelving and hook storage alongside coming in at more than half the price. Now just over $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, it might not carry that simplehuman seal of approval, but it is a solid steel option that installs in seconds over your shower head

Alongside the adorable simplehuman x Hello Kitty collection, last we heard from the brand it was introducing a new model of its laser-cut phone sanitizer. Again, not the most affordable solution on the market, but there are also aren’t very many that can keep up with the simplehuman cleanstation in the features and aesthetics department either. Get a closer look for yourself right here.

More on the simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy:

simplehuman’s corrosion-resistant stainless steel corner shower caddy maximizes your storage space in corners. It has adjustable wire-frame shelves that slide up and down a reinforced aluminum pole. And together with a soap dish, a toothbrush/razor holder and two hooks to hang a sponge or washcloth, these shelves hold all your shower essentials. Its adjustable pronged feet ensure the caddy will be stable — even on uneven floors.

