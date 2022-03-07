simplehuman’s regularly $80 stainless steel Corner Shower Caddy gets you organized at $48

-
AmazonHome Goodssimplehuman
Reg. $80 $48

Amazon is now offering the simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy for $48 shipped. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches directly from simplehuman, this regularly quite pricey solution is now $32 or 40% off the going rate. Only once in the last year or more have we seen it down this low on Amazon. This stainless steel shower caddy features a “reinforced” aluminum pole to offer up some adjustable shelving in the shower. Designed to keep things neat, organized, and off the floor, it also has adjustable feet for stability, some storage hooks, rust-proof construction, and an extended 5-year warranty. Head below for additional details. 

If the high-quality simplehuman solution above is still a bit overkill for you at $48, there are more affordable solutions. This Zenna Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy also includes some shelving and hook storage alongside coming in at more than half the price. Now just over $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, it might not carry that simplehuman seal of approval, but it is a solid steel option that installs in seconds over your shower head 

Alongside the adorable simplehuman x Hello Kitty collection, last we heard from the brand it was introducing a new model of its laser-cut phone sanitizer. Again, not the most affordable solution on the market, but there are also aren’t very many that can keep up with the simplehuman cleanstation in the features and aesthetics department either. Get a closer look for yourself right here

More on the simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy:

simplehuman’s corrosion-resistant stainless steel corner shower caddy maximizes your storage space in corners. It has adjustable wire-frame shelves that slide up and down a reinforced aluminum pole. And together with a soap dish, a toothbrush/razor holder and two hooks to hang a sponge or washcloth, these shelves hold all your shower essentials. Its adjustable pronged feet ensure the caddy will be stable — even on uneven floors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
simplehuman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Get organized with Amazon’s 2-pack of Utility Hoo...
Ninja Foodi NeverStick and classic Cuisinart cookware s...
Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fr...
Ninja’s regularly $230 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fry Indoo...
Pick up a 4- or 8-foot firewood rack and get your lumbe...
Save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models...
Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low at $...
Anker’s flagship smart RoboVac and mop now $200 o...
Load more...
Show More Comments