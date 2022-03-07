Anker’s new Video Bar webcam and stream light sees first discount to $187 (Save $33), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new B600 Video Bar for $186.99 shipped. Typically fetching $220, this workstation upgrade just launched last month and is now on sale for the first time. At $33 off, this is also a new all-time low. Delivering a comprehensive upgrade to your video calling or streaming setup, the new AnkerWork Video Bar is centered around a 2K camera sensor and backed by adaptive image tuning and autofocus. To supplement the four built-in microphones, there is also an LED light bar at the top for illuminating your space with adjustable lighting temperatures. I have personally been using one of these for Twitch streaming over the past month and our Tested with 9to5Toys review details just what to expect from the package. Head below for more.

Those who only need an improved webcam without all of the other frills can currently save on the Anker PowerConf C300 at Amazon, too. Currently dropping to $99.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best discount of the year. Having launched as the first Anker webcam last year, the PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s video call functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. You can also dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

As far as the other latest workstation upgrades go from Anker, the brand’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub launched at the end of last month with a different approach than we typically see. Arriving in one of two faux leather-wrapped styles, these take a bit more stylish of a route than we’ve seen in the past. Now available for purchase, our launch coverage details everything you need to know.

Anker B600 Video Bar features:

Declutter your workspace area by merging your camera, speaker, microphone, and light into one AI-powered camera for your computer monitor, and put the extra space to good use. Make sure to insert both the data and power cables into the correct ports for seamless operation. Integrated with VoiceRadar️, the 4-mic array on this video conference camera will make sure your colleagues hear everything you have to say instead of the background noise.

