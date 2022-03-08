Blue Yeti USB Microphone falls to best price of the year at $90 (Save 31%)

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $89.99 shipped. With a list price of $130, this 31% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since late December 2021 and is within $2 of the all-time low price. This condenser microphone can be set up and ready to go within minutes of unboxing. With the onboard mute toggle and headphone monitoring port, this microphone is perfect for those wanting to get into streaming. You’ll be able to select four different pickup patterns that give ultimate flexibility in any recording environment. With the Blue VO!CE software, you can record high-quality audio and add enhanced effects to the output.

Those who are looking at building out their streaming setup may be searching for an upgraded mounting system compared to the desk stand that is included with the Blue Yeti. You can grab this Luling Arts Microphone Arm Stand for $35 shipped. This kit comes with a microphone arm, a phone mount, and two pop filters. While working with the Blue Yeti, you’ll be able to upgrade your microphone without needing a whole new arm with how adaptable this kit is.

You can set the mood of your gaming area with these Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $82. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll have ultimate control over your lighting. Also, be sure to check out this offer to get Amazon Music Unlimited for 3 months FREE! With access to millions of songs, you can have some background music during your gaming sessions.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more

Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts

Pivot the mic in relation to the sound source to optimize your sound quality thanks to the adjustable desktop stand and track your voice in real time with no-latency monitoring

