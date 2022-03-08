Philips Hue HomeKit Color Lightstrip Plus set includes all the essentials at $82 (Reg. $129)

Reg. $129 $82

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $81.87 shipped. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention in order to deliver the best price of 2022 at 36% off. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Head below for more.

Alongside the featured offer which is an ideal way to get started in the Hue ecosystem, we’re still tracking all-time lows on the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip lineup, too. Delivering individually-addressable RGB lighting, these models sync with your Hue setup much the same as the lead deal and are down to the best prices yet from $212.50. Though you’re absolutely going to want to check out the new Gradient Tube and its addressable RGB lighting features that just began shipping last week with a launch discount attached.

Following everything that was added on Monday, all of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. Most notably, the first-ever discount on Eve’s just-refreshed Water Guard leak detector has arrived, delivering out of the box HomeKit and Thread support at $93.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

