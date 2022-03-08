Save $100 on this stainless steel Char-Broil Gas Grill for today only at $200 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the stainless steel Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Propane Gas Grill for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deal delivers a solid $100 price drop from the going rate at Amazon where it has never dropped below $239. This is a perfect time to ensure you have a nice BBQ ready to go for the spring and with a $100 price drop at that. Features include a 425 square foot cooking surface with rust-resistant porcelain-coated cast iron grates, an attractive stainless-steel finish, and a cart-style design so you can neatly tuck the tank away underneath. You’ll also find an electronic ignition, a 10,000 BTU side burner with lid, and a “Chef’s Delite accessory tray.” Head below for more details.

If you’re looking to bring some smoker action to the cookouts this spring and summer, take a look at the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill. It features an offset smoker design with a total of 811 square inches of cooking surface, a lid-mounted thermometer, and a warming rack. All of this comes in at $165 shipped or about $35 under the price of today’s lead deal.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch from there, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on Char-Broils’ 3-burner gas grill with TRU-infrared cooking tech. This regularly $415 model is now available at $290 Prime shipped ahead of this year’s BBQ season and you can get all of the details in yesterday’s coverage. Then swing by our home goods guide for more.

More on the Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill:

425 square inches of primary cooking space over porcelain-coated cast iron grates which offer superior heat retention and rust resistance. Also features a 130 square inch swing-away warming rack ideal for sides and buns

Exclusive stainless-steel finish for increased style and durability; simplified design with standardized hardware for quick and easy assembly; cart design offers convenient LP tank storage capabilities

Electronic ignition for fast and reliable burner startups at the push of a button; Porcelain-coated grease pan can be removed for easy cleaning; Chef’s Delite accessory tray included for greater grilling versatility

