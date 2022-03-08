Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 sees $100 discount down to lowest price in 5 months at $300

B&H now offers the the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $299.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low from Black Friday and the lowest price since. With a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen at the center of the experience, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 also introduces a folding 2-in-1 design for helping tackle everything from typing up notes to Netflix binge-watching. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As for other ways to score yourself a new Chrome OS machine, the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 just hit the best price of the year. Arriving at $280, you’re looking at a more compact 12-inch design with a 2-in-1 touchscreen form-factor at $50 off.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

