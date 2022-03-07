ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 falls to best price of the year at $280 following $50 discount

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $279.99 shipped. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the best price of the year. We have seen it sell for less last holiday season, though today’s discount still delivers one of the first overall price cuts. Hitting the scene less than a year ago, the latest ASUS Chromebook Clip CM3 arrives with a 12-inch touchscreen display and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. Its aluminum housing pairs with a 2-in-1 design that allows the Chrome OS machine to convert between a typical laptop and more of a tablet design, and comes supplemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and plenty of I/O. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the package, as well. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Though should a more premium offering be more what your mobile workstation setup calls for, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is also discounted right now. Still up for grabs after going live this past weekend, you can lock-in an Amazon low on the OLED Chrome OS machine with detachable keyboard at $400.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 strikes the balance between work and play. The 360° hinge enables multiple modes and provides the versatility to work or study using the orientation that you like best. Featuring a 12-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and thin bezels, ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 provides an expanded view in the portrait orientation to inspire you to see the world from a new perspective. ASUS Pen USI stylus support enables intuitive writing with an active stylus for enhanced productivity.

