Switch Online members can play Monster Hunter Rise for FREE all weekend long

Attention all prospective hunters, Nintendo just announced that gamers can play Monster Hunter Rise FREE of charge this weekend and beyond. Nintendo is launching another one of its free game trials this weekend for its Switch Online members (1-year subs still seeing a rare price drop at Amazon), this time around on the latest Switch edition of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. Presumably focused on pushing new players to the experience before the Sunbreak add-on launches this summer, you can get more details on the Monster Hunter Rise FREE week trial below.

Monster Hunter Rise FREE weekend:

Nintendo just took to its official Twitter page to announce the latest game trial session for Switch Online members. Starting this Friday at 10 a.m. PT (after the Mario Day 2022 festivities have wrapped up), all subscribers will be able to jump into what appears to be the full Monster Hunter Rise experience for FREE until March 17, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch around this time last year and Nintendo appears to be looking to recruit new hunters before the expansion pack launches in a few months time:

Battle fearsome monsters and fend off the Rampage in Monster Hunter Rise, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 3/11, 10 AM PT — 3/17, 11:59 PM PT! #MHRise



Pre download: https://t.co/eNfIwya5qx pic.twitter.com/S2jyB3FZFV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2022

Folks interested can pre-load the game before the Monster Hunter Rise FREE week event starts right here.

And, in case you somehow missed it, we are just 48-hours or so away from Mario Day 2022 and the festivities have already begun. You’ll find a host of top-tier Switch games on sale alongside some accessories and more right here as well as some of the best deals yet on the official Nintendo LEGO kits and Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart Home Circuit sets.

More on Monster Hunter Rise:

Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.

