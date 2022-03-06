Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart Home Circuit sets now $60 ahead of MAR10 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario or Luigi Set) for $59.99 shipped ahead of Mario Day 2022 (MAR10). Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $100, while we did see it go a touch lower, this is matching the most regularly available Black Friday 2021 deals, the first notable price drop of 2022, and the best we can find at 40% off. If you’re truly looking to bring everyone’s favorite mascot kart racer to life, this is how you do it. Making use of AR-like tech, the kit includes a physical real-life kart and track pieces to build your own Mark Kart 8 Deluxe course right in the living room (or any flat surface). More details below and in our hands-on review.

It can now support multiplayer (each with their own Home Circuit kit) as part of the latest update that hit just head of the holidays last year, and you’ll only need on Nintendo Switch console to make it happen. You can get all of the details on how it works in our coverage right here.

While there are rumors out there that Nintendo is already hard at work on the long awaited Mario Kart 9 (or whatever it will be called), it also just injected the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a host of new remastered courses. Announced as part of last month’s exciting Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo plans on releasing 48 remastered courses for MK8 over the course of this year and next. Here’s our feature piece on how to score the first of them right now for free with your Switch Online membership. Speaking of which, Amazon’s rare 1-year deal on Nintendo’s online service is still live as well.

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; Sold separately)

