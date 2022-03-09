Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees 1-day price cut at $88 (2022 low)

Today only, Amazon is offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $87.95 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day for $1 more. Down from the usual $99 in either case, today’s offer amounts to $11 in savings while matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. We saw it sell for less on Black Friday, but this is the second-best price to date. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, it can dish out 5W of power from the internal battery, while plugging in a USB-C cable unlocks the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $40, this one comes in five colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

As far as other ways to outfit your iPhone 13 series device with some official accessories, right now we’re tracking price cuts on nearly every in-house case courtesy of Amazon. Delivering silicone, leather, and clear covers for all four iPhone 13 models, prices start at $37.50 and deliver some of the best discounts yet. Then go check out the ongoing MagSafe Leather Wallet price cut that went live earlier in the week with Find My support in tow at $48.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

