Beats Studio Buds return to 2022 low in all three colors with ‘Hey Siri’ in tow at $120 (Save 20%)

Adorama is now offering all three styles of Beats Studio Buds for $119.95 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. This is only the second discount we’ve seen this year, too. The new Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.95 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the best price in months, as well.

Over-ear headphones may be more your jam, and to that end we’re tracking some rare price cuts on the latest Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. Delivering the second-best prices to date right now at Amazon, you can score both the signature grey colorway alongside a black style at $226 or less. Not only are these the first discounts of the year, but the only time outside of Black Friday you’ve been able to save.

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

