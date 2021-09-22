NZXT refreshes popular Kraken Z coolers with slick white designs alongside new airflow case

Today, NZXT is expanding its stable of PC components with several refreshed offerings. Delivering a fresh coat of white paint to some of its more popular releases, a new version of its H510 case is arriving with improved air flow alongside a series of new Kraken Z RGB AiO coolers. Head below for all of the details.

NZXT debuts new all-white PC case and cooler

First up is a refreshed version of its H510 case, which now arrives with a focus on air flow. The new edition lives up to its name by offering improved ventilation, thanks to a perforated front panel and some other adjustments throughout.

The benefits are pretty apparent, but NZXT specifically notes that the H510 Flow case should help keep CPU and GPU temperatures down while putting less strain on your fans to maintain those cooler temperatures. There’s also much of the same sleek white design that we’ve come to expect from the rest of the lineup.

Of course, all of the features that many PC builders have come to know and love are also staples this time around. Carrying over from the standard H510 series case is the ATX format, on top of plenty of cable management routing channels, and pre-installed straps that make for an easy building experience. One of the more notable upgrades here is the inclusion of a USB-C connector on the front panel, which is joined by a USB 3.1 Gen2 port.

Those looking to center their gaming rig around the new NZXT H510 Flow case will have to pay $109.99 once it officially goes up for sale. For comparison, that’s the same price you’d pay for the existing model that isn’t optimized for air flow, so the improvements won’t cost you any extra.

A new series of white Kraken Z AiO coolers on the way, too

NZXT is also refreshing another one of its popular components, with the introduction of a new series of Kraken Z RGB AiO coolers. You’ll still find integration with the brand’s popular CAM software for configuring the built-in display and performance monitoring, but this time around there’s much of that same new white colorway found on the NZXT H510 Flow case.

The new white NZXT Kraken Z series will be priced from $169.99 depending on which edition and fan size you end up going with, as that starting price point is for the 240mm AiO. At the top of the series is the 360mm Z73 offering at $309.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

When I first received word that NZXT would be launching its latest collection, I saw it as the perfect chance to try and finally build my first PC. They were luckily kind enough to send over some of the new products, which I’ve been testing out over the past week or so.

While I’ll be taking a deeper dive in the future on my full thoughts from the experience, NZXT has made for a pretty notable first impression for building a PC. I’m a huge fan of the sleek design, and not having to worry too much about compatibility was a huge selling point for a novice like myself.

