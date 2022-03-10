Score a rare $150 discount on PNY’s RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Graphics Card via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Graphics Card for $899.99 shipped. Having dropped $150 from the typical price it has been selling for as of late, this may be over the original MSRP but makes for a rare chance to score a graphics card in stock. For comparison, other 3070 cards are sitting in the $1,050 range right now. As one of the latest RTX graphics cards to hit the scene, the 3070 lands with flagship-caliber specs for handling AAA gaming, productivity workflows, and other GPU intensive tasks. Its 8GB of RAM pairs with a triple fan cooling setup as well as RGB lighting to complete the battlestation look. We just previously reviewed PNY’s 3060 card, which should give you some insight into the experience. Head below for more RTX 3070 discount details.

If the idea of building a PC is still a bit off-putting, even with today’s RTX 3070 discount, I just recently went through the process myself last fall and wrote up some expectations and overall thoughts in a feature right here. As happy as I am with the performance of my machine, there’s still no shame in going the pre-built route and the folks at NZXT make some of our favorites. Its BLD program has a series of machines at various price points and a companion tool to help figure out what kind of performance you need based on the games you’re hoping to play. Everything is detailed right here.

Then go head on over to our PC gaming guide for a collection of other gadgets to complete your battlestation upgrade. Ranging from other core components to your build like RAM, SSDs, and power supplies, you’ll also find discounted peripherals and more up for grabs right here. Plus, with all of the savings from the RTX 3070 discount above, you’ll be able to put that cash to good use speccing out the rest of your system.

PNY RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Graphics Card features:

The GeForce RTX 3070 is powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games. The all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture features new 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd generation Tensor Cores with greater throughput.

