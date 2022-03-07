Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter drops to $425 just in time for spring (Save $75)

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its XR Elite Electric Scooter for $424.99 shipped. Down from $500, this is the first Amazon discount since last October and delivers the best price we’ve seen from the retailer since the early summer at $75 off. Ideal for everything from commuting to the office or just casual rides around the block, the Gotrax XR Elite arrives with a 300W motor that can accomplish top speeds of 15.5 MPH alongside a range of 18.6 miles. Alongside a folding design, there’s also dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires for a comfortable ride and a dual breaking system for some added safety. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the EV experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For a little bit less cash, the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter might be worth considering instead if you can live with a slightly less capable ride. This one steps down the range to 17 miles, and otherwise sports the same 300W motor for traveling at 15.5 MPH. It isn’t quite as compact though, which may make or break the $400 price tag.

On the more pragmatic side of the Green Deals discounts this week, you can currently save on a collection of Greenworks Pro 80V outdoor electric tools. With spring right around the corner, now is the perfect time to outfit your setup with some gas- and oil-free ways to tame the lawn, bushes, and other shrubbery around the yard. Pricing starts at $217 in this Amazon sale and delivers some of the best prices yet on the popular tools.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter features:

Features a 300W motor, boosting the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5 MPH. 280.8Wh high capacity battery can achieve Max 18.6 Miles travel range under specific conditions. Easily view current speed and battery life on the LED display. Disc braking and anti-lock braking dual system maintain safe and responsive braking at a short distance. Front and rear 8.5″ air-filled tires are comfortable to ride on, even over rough road or bumpy terrains.

