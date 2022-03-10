Save over $650 on Sony’s 65-inch 120Hz OLED Smart Google TV with 4-yr. warranty (Refurb.)

BuyDig is now offering the 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K UHD Google TV with a 4-year warranty for $1,349 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This model sells for $2,000 new at Best Buy and slightly below that at Amazon where renewed listings are sitting at $1,499. Today’s deal is up to $650 under the going new rate and a particularly deep deal on a higher-end Sony OLED. This Google TV is “perfect for PlayStation 5” with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a 120Hz refresh rate alongside HDR10 support, AirPlay 2, voice control, and more. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the Sony OLED treatment, take a look at the ongoing price drops on the VIZIO M6 series panels starting at $328 shipped. The 65-inch variant goes for $598 right now and makes for a notable alternative with the same HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate in tow.

Head over to our 4K TV roundup for additional offers if you’re looking for something in between. And if you need to bring some ambiance to the home entertainment center, we have some rare deals available on Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrips at $35 off the going rate along some some starter kits and more waiting for you in this morning’s deal coverage.

More on the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K Smart Google TV:

Enjoy premium OLED picture with contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real. The revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously for a lifelike picture. Feel the action with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and experience a truly immersive sound that perfectly matches the picture on screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!