Rare discount hits Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip at $35 off, plus more

Philips Hue is now launching a new pair of bundle discounts on its popular smart lightstrips. Both available on this landing page, a highlight is the second one listed with the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip paired with an Extension for $214.98 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this bundle is now marking only the second notable discount on the new release at $35 off.

As one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to get a more full-featured package to dive into Philips Hue, you can score its Lightstrip Plus Starter Bundle for $239.96. This one includes the Lightstrip Plus itself alongside a Hue bridge for HomeKit control on top of four Color Ambiance LED bulbs. Down from the $340 value, this $100 discount might be more compelling if the individually-addressable LED tech found above isn’t a huge draw.

Alongside the featured offers which are ideal ways to get started in the Hue ecosystem, we’re still tracking all-time lows on the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip lineup, too. Delivering individually-addressable RGB lighting, these models sync with your Hue setup much the same as the lead deal and are down to the best prices yet from $212.50. Though you’re absolutely going to want to check out the new Gradient Tube and its addressable RGB lighting features that just began shipping last week with a launch discount attached.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

