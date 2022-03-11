Samsung’s white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor returns to all-time low at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor for $199.99 shipped. With 20% in savings from the $250 going rate we have recently been tracking, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 in order to return to the all-time low set just once before over Black Friday. As one of the latest additions to the Samsung M series monitor lineup, its recent release arrives with all of the same smart functionality as before but in a new white finish. Everything is centered around a 27-inch 1080p panel which pairs with built-in streaming media access, AirPlay 2, and more. Onboard Bluetooth lets you pair a mouse and keyboard right to the M5 monitor, and a pair of dual HDMI ports round out the package for hooking up your own devices.

Those who will find a gaming-focused offering more favorable should consider the discount we spotted yesterday on Samsung’s 27-inch 165Hz monitor. Dropping to the best price yet, this is only the third discount to date at $100 off the going rate. On top of its NVIDIA G-SYNC support and HDR10 certification, its 27-inch 1440p panel will provide a crisp image of gameplay and more at $350.

On the much higher-end side of workstation upgrades, a launch day discount is still live on the just-announced Studio Display. Delivering a high-end feature set to complement your Apple setup, the new 27-inch 5K monitor packs plenty of notable features like Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, an onboard A13 chip to power the 12MP camera and Spatial Audio speaker system, and more. Now up to $115 off via Expercom, our coverage details everything you need to know.

Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor features:

Complement any space. The super slim monitor depth and 2.5mm metal stand seamlessly blends into any setup, minimizing desk footprint and maximizing workspace for creativity and comfort. The borderless, clean white design also provides a sleek, understated style to improve any interior setting. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time.

