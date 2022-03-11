A detachable keyboard highlights the ASUS Chromebook CM3 at $330 (Save $40)

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $329.99 shipped. Down from the usual $370 price tag it typically fetches, you’re looking at only the second discount this year at $40 off. Coming within $4 of the 2022 low from over a month ago, this is still a rare chance to save on the recent release. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As for other ways to score yourself a new Chrome OS machine, the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 just hit the best price of the year. Arriving at $280, you’re looking at a more compact 12-inch design with a 2-in-1 touchscreen form-factor at $50 off. This certainly isn’t going to be as versatile as the detachable keyboard model found above, but will provide a more affordable experience for those hoping to get in on the Chromebook game for less.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!