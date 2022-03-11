A detachable keyboard highlights the ASUS Chromebook CM3 at $330 (Save $40)

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
Save $40 $330

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $329.99 shipped. Down from the usual $370 price tag it typically fetches, you’re looking at only the second discount this year at $40 off. Coming within $4 of the 2022 low from over a month ago, this is still a rare chance to save on the recent release. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As for other ways to score yourself a new Chrome OS machine, the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 just hit the best price of the year. Arriving at $280, you’re looking at a more compact 12-inch design with a 2-in-1 touchscreen form-factor at $50 off. This certainly isn’t going to be as versatile as the detachable keyboard model found above, but will provide a more affordable experience for those hoping to get in on the Chromebook game for less.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 falls to best price of the yea...
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 sees $100 discount down to low...
Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook returns to Amazon...
AncestryDNA genetic and traits test kits now back down ...
Save $300 on an ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ryzen 9 RTX 3070
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Shadowmatic, Chro...
Today’s best game deals: Days Gone $10, Nioh 2 $14, F...
Samsung’s white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor returns ...
Load more...
Show More Comments