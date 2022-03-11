Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons game hits best price of the year at $14 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the official Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game for $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25 or so, it has more recently been sitting in the $18 range and is now within $1.50 of the Amazon holiday all-time low. A wonderful addition to both game night and your Animal Crossing collection, this is the classic you remember with an island dweller twist. Resources found in the game are present here, like bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit, so you can sell them for Bells alongside unique skill cards themed after the popular Switch game. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

Another alternative take on the classic is Monopoly Deal, which is a sort of a faster-moving card-based take on the property tycoon action that comes in at under $7.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one has two to five players enjoying games that can go anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes in length with the object being to collect three property sets, just “beware of the Debt Collectors, Forced Deals and Deal Breakers.”

Alongside the hangover Mario Day deals (just about everything is still live), we are also tracking a solid price drop on The Game of Life Mario Edition at $17.50 Prime shipped. Down from the regular $22 or more, this one features tokens and various elements pulled right from the Mushroom Kingdom. Get a closer look at the deal right here.

More on Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons:

MONOPOLY GAME MEETS ANIMAL CROSSING: This twist on classic Monopoly gameplay features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendo’s Animal Crossing New Horizons

FUN GAME FOR KIDS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Then sell island resources for Bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win

MONOPOLY TOKENS: Move around the board as one of 4 Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens. Besides the numbered die, there’s a Nook’s Cranny die that determines what type of resources can be sold

