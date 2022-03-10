Mario Day 2022 deals: Nintendo games, collectibles, LEGO kits, gear, and more

Update: Happy Mario Day 2022! Our MAR10 Mario Day deals have now ben updated with additional deals including PowerA and RDS cases, controllers, and more. LEGO has officially unveiled seven new Nintendo kits and you’ll also find more game price drops.

We are fast approaching Mario Day 2022, or as it is affectionately known, MAR10. Every year on March 10, we celebrate everyone’s favorite plumber with loads of deals from the Mushroom Kingdom including many of the best first-party Nintendo Switch games, accessories, collectibles, and more. Alongside the games, controllers, and cases, just make sure you check out this rare and still live offer on 12-month Nintendo Switch Online memberships at Amazon as well. We will be updating this post throughout the week, but you can take a closer look at the Mario Day 2022 deals that are now live down below.

Mario Day 2022 starts now!

Mario Day 2022 celebration events are already kicking off at several retailers with a slew of notable price drops on some of the best games in the library alongside Switch controllers, cases, and much more. MAR10 landing pages are now live on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and the Nintendo eShop. Update: Walmart’s event now live as well. Just keep in mind that with just about all of the digital eShop deals on games, you’ll find slightly lower prices elsewhere, many of which are in physical form. All of the most notable price drops are listed for you below. Just remember to scope out the FREE demo and early price drop on Kirby and the Forgotten Land ahead of this month’s release as well.

Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:

On the accessory and collectible side of things, we are also now seeing notable price drops on both wired and wireless controllers from the likes of PowerA and PDP. While there are almost certainly going to be additional designs and models to come as we move through the week toward March 10, the Mario Day 2022 deals are now live, and we are tracking the first notable price drop of the year on Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart Home Circuit sets. You can get all of the details on these offers in our coverage from this past weekend alongside the notable $40 price drop.

Mario Day 2022 Switch accessory deals:

Updating…

And the cases…

Nintendo Mario Day 2022 toys and collectibles:

Updating…

Nintendo MAR10 LEGO kit deals:

Update: LEGO officially unveils seven new Super Mario sets with debut of Princess Peach and more.

A huge selection of the official Nintendo LEGO kits are now sale, with everything detailed in today’s coverage including both Starter Courses: Mario and Luigi at $47.99 each. All of the details are right here and in the list below.

Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car: $8 (Reg. $10)

Luigi’s Mansion Entryway: $37 (Reg. $40)

Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust: $27 (Reg. $30)

Reznor Knockdown: $56 (Reg. $70)

Big Urchin Beach Ride: $48 (Reg. $60)

Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower: $24 (Reg. $30)

Series 4 Character Pack: $4 (Reg. $5)

Master Your Adventure Maker Set: $48 (Reg. $60)

Be sure to check back throughout the week right up until Mario Day 2022 proper on Thursday. We are expecting more deals to drop for MAR10 over the next few days, and Best Buy already has some additional offers scheduled to hit right on March 10, 2022.

