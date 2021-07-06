FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

The new Monopoly Animal Crossing game board is now up for pre-order. After quickly appearing at Walmart and GameStop before being taken down (it still appears in some GameStop stores by the sounds of it), Entertainment Earth is now offering pre-orders on the new special edition Monopoly set at $24.99. While we await pre-order listings for the new Switch OLED console model Nintendo announced this morning, it looks like fans of its adorable island-building game world are now able to (legitimately) order the new Monopoly Animal Crossing Edition board game. More details below. 

Monopoly Animal Crossing pre-orders are now live!

Like the other special edition Monopoly boards, including the Sonic the Hedgehog and PAC-MAN editions, the Animal Crossing version is the same game you know and love with a number of themed tweaks to the usual formula any Animal Crossing fan will appreciate. Those include a focus on world building with new villager tokens, a Nook’s Cranny die “that determines which type of resources can be sold,” and a “special die to see what surprises await you under every Animal Crossing-themed card.”

As the first-time gamers make their way around the board, they’ll be able to pick up a Skill card with a special ability to be used throughout the game. Instead of purchasing properties and paying rent like the standard edition of the classic board game, you “collect bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. You can also stop at Nook’s Cranny and cash in Bells to buy decorations. These decorations are worth Nook Miles, and the player with the most Nook Miles wins the game!”

The setup includes the game board itself, 4 character tokens, 4 Skill cards, 35 Decoration cards, 14 Chance cards, 14 Nook Miles cards, 160 Resource chips, 40 Five-Bell coins, 54 Bell coins, 40 player markers, a numbered die, a Nook’s Cranny die, a label sheet, and game rules.

Pre-orders on the new Monopoly Animal Crossing edition are now live at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. This particularly set does not appear to be available on Amazon as of yet. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, I guess you could argue that it’s just another one of these themed Monopoly sets with slight rule tweaks to fit in with the Animal Crossing crossover, and you’d be right. But that’s arguably the best part here — the classic game you know and love with a wonderful new set of artwork and some themed game pieces to bring you back to your custom island creations. It’s also another great way for the whole family to get in on the Animal Crossing action without having to sit in front of the TV, or in separate rooms. Never mind how amazing of a collectible it is for those with a growing lineup of Animal Crossing memorabilia. 

