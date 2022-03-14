Blink’s latest Outdoor Floodlight Cam and solar kits return to Amazon lows at $90 (Save 36%)

Amazon is now discounting the latest Blink Outdoor Security Camera packages headlined by the new Floodlight kit at $89.98 shipped. Normally fetching $140, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low at 36% off and marking one of the first overall price cuts since its fall debut. Arriving as a capable way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alongside the Floodlight attachment bundle offered above, Amazon is also extending the discounts on new Blink gear over to its solar panel package. Launching right alongside the floodlight last fall, this is delivering a new all-time low at $89.99. Typically fetching $140, we have previously seen it drop as low as $100 over Black Friday, with today’s offer delivering only the fourth discount overall and the best price yet. Delivering indefinite power to one of Blink’s latest outdoor cameras, this kit includes everything you need to get the unit mounted outside and harnessing the power of the sun for your smart home.

As far as other upgrades to your surveillance kit go, we’re still tracking some notable offers on these discounted Anker eufy smart cameras starting at $36. Including various indoor and outdoor solutions, there are more capable systems on sale to pair with standalone offerings and the like. Check out all of the price cuts right here to find the best fit for your setup.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

