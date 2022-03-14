OtterBox takes up to 25% off iPhone 13 series, Galaxy S22, and other cases, today only

-
Smartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
Today only 25% off

Through the end of today, OtterBox is taking up to 25% off its entire collection of Symmetry series cases. Delivering some of the best prices of the year across the lineup, you’ll find covers for the latest iPhones, Galaxy S22 handsets, iPads, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $50.96. Taking $9 off the usual $60 price tag, this is the second-best price to date at within $3 of the all-time low. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Launching last fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package. 

Though if the lead style isn’t quite the look you’re hoping to pull off with your new iPhone 13, or any other device for that matter, be sure to dive into all of the other deals right here. Throughout the flash sale those same up to 25% in savings apply to deliver deals on gear for all of Apple’s latest handsets alongside new Samsung additions and more. Just remember to act fast before the 1-day sale ends tonight.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ features: 

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OtterBox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My suppo...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases...
Tested: Arc Pulse delivers an elegant and ultra-minimal...
Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and e...
Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees firs...
Ring Alarm Pro doubles as an eero Wi-Fi 6 system with ...
HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro with...
Load more...
Show More Comments