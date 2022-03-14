Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox controller has six remappable buttons at $130 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox Series X|S Controller for $129.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This controller is built specifically for the Series X and Series S, this controller offers a premium experience all around. There are six additional remappable buttons that allow you to enjoy a fully personalized experience with your xbox. This comes in the form of four extra triggers and two more buttons that can be customized in the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app. Plus, if you’re a sniper, there’s a “hair trigger”mode that allows you to flip slide-locks on the underside of the controller, reducing the travel distance of the main triggers for an “ultra-fast rate of fire.” Check out our hands-on review to find additional information and then head below for more.

Instead, you could check out the previous-generation Razer Wolverine Ultimate Chroma that’s available on Amazon for $100. Coming in at $30 below today’s lead deal, it offers a similar set of six remappable buttons but overall a different design. However, it’ll work with the Xbox or PC just the same, so it might be worth considering instead.

Don’t forget that PC gamers can pick up the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset for $40 right now. While the controllers above are made for Xbox, they’ll work with PC games just the same at your desk. The Nari Essential offers 16 hours of battery life and is a solid buy for your setup. Plus, we have plenty of other PC gaming gear on sale in our dedicated guide, so be sure to check that out.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox Controller features:

Power by Razer Chroma RGB: Enjoy greater immersion and customize with 16.8 million colors and lighting effects via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app

6 Additional Remappable Buttons: Unleash greater control and a more personalized play style with 4 extra triggers and 2 remappable bumpers that can be customized via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app

Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches: For a competitive edge, activate Hair Trigger Mode via two slide-locks on the underside of the controller that greatly reduce travel distance to the main triggers, enabling an ultra-fast rate of fire

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!