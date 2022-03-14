Razer’s Nari Essential wireless gaming headset with 16 hour battery life falls to $40

Today only, Woot is offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset for $39.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $50 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for this headset. You’ll find that Razer’s headset is perfect for those with budget-focused battlestations that still want high-end features. The Nari Essential offers THX Spatial Audio for “full immersion” and can “simulate sound in a 360-degree sphere” to let you know exactly where the enemy is. There are on-headset audio controls as well including volume adjustment and a microphone mute. Plus, with 16 hour battery life, Razer’s Nari Essential is ready to go all day long with you before needing to be recharged. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is a great choice for those who are on tighter budgets. It comes in at $30, which is $10 below today’s lead deal. While it’s not wireless, you’ll find that it still offers a solid experience with 7.1-channel surround sound simulation and the fact that it’s compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

We have a slew of other discounts in our best PC gaming deals guide that you should absolutely check out. Ranging from the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone to the ASUS ROG keyboard, 1080p60 webcam, and more, there’s plenty on sale today.

Razer Nari Essential Gaming Headset features:

Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Essential adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort

THX Spatial Audio for Full Immersion: Simulates sound in a 360° sphere to provide positional information from gunfire and enemy footsteps

On-Headset Audio Controls: Volume adjustment wheel and mic mute button directly on the headset for convenience

16-Hour Battery Life for Continuous Use: Allows for extended wireless media consumption (charges via micro USB 2.0 cable)

