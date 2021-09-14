Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Review: New customizable controller for Xbox [Video]

As Razer continues to expand its product line beyond just PC peripherals, they’re bolstering up the console offerings with the brand-new Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. As the top-tier controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, this new controller takes technology from the Wolverine V2 that we reviewed last year and takes it to the next level with more multi-function buttons and, of course, Razer Chroma. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details of the new Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

Out of the box

To promote their new top-of-the-line controller, Razer delivered the Wolverine V2 Chroma in a ridiculous media kit with a Kaira Pro headset. All of the accessories were in the box, but it’s obviously not what most consumers can expect. Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect the controller to an Xbox or PC, and two different sizes of thumbsticks. One is taller with a concave rubber grip, while the other is the same height as the stock thumbsticks but has a domed or convex rubber grip.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: Design overview

Like the Wolverine V2 that we looked at last winter, the V2 Chroma has an updated, more ergonomic layout than the stock Xbox Series X|S controller. Looking at the profile, there is more contour near the triggers and they expand out more toward the grips for an easy-to-grab controller. This design makes it very comfortable and easy to hold even in intense gaming sessions.

Looking at the face of the controller it’s much simpler than that of the Turtle Beach Recon controller we reviewed recently. The Wolverine V2 Chroma features a round d-pad with all of the normal face buttons, menu controls, and upload buttons.



Stock controller on Left, Wolverine V2 Chroma on right

Multi-function bumper buttons

Where things start to get interesting is on the front of the controllers near the triggers. Just like the normal Wolverine V2, the Chroma has two additional bumpers that can be assigned to any input. They’re further in toward the center of the controller and require a bit of a stretch for me to reach. While you may not want to map a frequently used button there, it can add a ton of flexibility to your setup.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: Video

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma hair triggers

The Wolverine V2 Chroma also features trigger locks that greatly reduce the distance needed to pull a trigger. Great for FPS games, this can make pulls more responsive when time is of the essence. But, for games that require more trigger finesse like driving games, you’ll want to turn those off in favor of more trigger movement.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: Four multi-function triggers

One of the most notable updates over the Wolverine V2 is the addition of four mappable buttons on the backside of the controller. Rather than the more standard paddle design that many controllers use like the Elite from Xbox and Scuf or Fusion Pro from PowerA, the Wolverine V2 Chroma uses smaller buttons located toward the middle of the controller.

I’m still not sure how I feel about this setup. I’ve grown very accustomed to the layout of a standard Elite controller where the paddles sit right under my fingers and are easy to find and press. With these buttons on the Wolverine V2 Chroma, my hand doesn’t naturally rest on them and I have to reach a little bit to actuate them. I found myself reverting back to a claw grip occasionally to press face buttons rather than reaching further behind the controller to find the button.

Now, it took me a while to get used to the paddles on the Elite controller, and it could be that I just haven’t been able to give the necessary time to the Wolverine V2 Chroma to get used to the different layout. I only received this kit a few days before writing this review.

But, when I did focus on using the buttons, it is of course a huge improvement over removing your thumb from the stick in order to press a face button. Anything that makes it easier to leave your thumb locked onto the stick is an improvement, in my opinion.

One benefit of this layout is that you don’t have to remove the triggers or paddles if you decide to not use them. With the Elite controller, because of where they are positioned, I would remove them any time I switched to a game that I didn’t want to use them for. But it’s easy to avoid them on the Wolverine V2 Chroma.

Mecha-tactile face buttons

Sometimes you don’t want to use the multi-purpose triggers though because the face buttons feel and sound incredible. Just like the tactile feel and audible click that you get with a nice clicky Razer keyboard, these mecha-tactile buttons are a treat to actuate. The D-Pad also shares the same sound and feel. Be sure to hit the video to hear how they sound.

Razer controller setup for Xbox app

Configuring all of the custom buttons can be done within the Razer controller setup for Xbox app. In here are controls for button assignments, motor vibration, lighting effects, and the sensitivity clutch. It provides plenty of control for getting the controller set up how you want it to be. It’s available for both PC and Xbox.

Now with Chroma

And of course, the Wolverine V2 Chroma has Razer Chroma. Instead of using Razer’s Synapse software to adjust settings, the Wolverine V2 Chroma uses the Razer controller setup for Xbox app. The lighting wraps around the top of the grips on the controller and is visible when holding the controller, but mainly from directly above the controller.

Sensitivity clutch

One other feature that sets the Wolverine V2 Chroma apart is the ability to set up a sensitivity clutch that can drop the sensitivity of a thumbstick when a button is pressed. This button can be set through the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app. Unlike the Turtle Beach Recon controller, this is more useful to me because the clutch can adjust the sensitivity of both thumbsticks rather than just the right thumbstick. I still don’t find myself using this feature, though.

9to5Toys’ take

For $150, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a lot of great features for the competitive player. As a wired controller, you never need to worry about running out of battery at the worst times. The six additional mappable buttons make the controller very versatile for different play styles as do the interchangeable thumbsticks and trigger locks.

If you don’t want the additional mappable buttons or interchangeable thumbsticks, then the $100 Wolverine V2 might be a better pick for you. Be sure to hit our video review to learn more about that controller.

But, for just $30 more than the Wolverine V2 Chroma, you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller that for me, features a better paddle setup, is wireless, and has adjustable tension thumbsticks that makes the taller thumbsticks feel much better than a stock setup. While a wired controller might be better for competitive play and the face buttons on the Wolverine V2 Chroma feel and sound incredible, I enjoy the wireless setup of the Elite controllers.

