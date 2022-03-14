HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system sees first discount of 2022 at $100 off

Amazon is offering the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System for $799 shipped. As the first discount of 2022, this is $100 in savings and is the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re looking to get into the world of virtual reality, this system is perfect for the task. The base station offers up to 160 square feet of play space for tracking and the headset itself has a combined resolution of 2880x1700px. Plus, there’s a flip-up design that lets you go “between reality and virtual reality.” Find additional information in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Consider the Oculus Quest 2 if you’re wanting to give virtual reality a try without spending $800 on a headset. Sure, it doesn’t have the same resolution as the Vive Cosmos Elite setup above, but at the same time, the Quest 2 can function completely stand-alone as well as tethered to a PC, depending on what you need. Coming in at $299, it’s a great way to save while still enjoying the world of virtual reality.

Don’t forget about the gaming PC we just saw go on sale for $400 off. Down to $1,000, the ABS Master PC is designed for virtual reality gaming thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU. Plus, it can handle traditional gaming just the same.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset features:

Lighthouse tracking – base station 1.0 provides up to 160 sq. Feet of play space for those that demand the best in Vive VR gaming.

Crystal-clear graphics – see the virtual world through a 2880 x 1700 combined Pixel resolution. All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between Pixels, minimizing the screen-door effect.

Flip-up design – go easily between reality and virtual reality with the flip-up design, without disrupting your VR journey.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!