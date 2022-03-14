Take Alexa on-the-go with Amazon Echo Buds 2 at $85, Frames at $160, and more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Buds 2nd Gen with active noise cancellation for $84.99 shipped. Normally offered at $120, this 29% discount is the first price drop in a month and is one of the lower prices we’ve tracked in 2022. Able to provide 5 hours of audio playback before needing a recharge, the Echo Buds allow you to access Alexa anywhere to set reminders, control your music, and more. Not only will you be able to use these earbuds with Alexa, but they are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri. The active noise cancellation of the buds allows you to filter out the outside world while focusing on your work or music. Keep reading for other Echo deals.

Amazon is also offering the Echo Frames 2nd Gen for $159.99. As with the Echo Buds, this is the first discount of the month and is within a few dollars of the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2022. With the Echo Frames, you can either rock blue light filtering, sunglasses, or prescription lenses. These glasses are IPX4 splash-resistant meaning you won’t have to worry about working out and sweating. Using directional speakers, you can talk to Alexa and listen to music discreetly while still hearing the outside world. Want some privacy? You can disable the microphones on the Echo Frames by double-pressing the action button. You can check out our review of the Echo Frames here.

And finally, Amazon is offering the Echo Auto for $19.99. As with everything here, it is the first discount of the month and this price matches the lowest we’ve tracked this year, down from its usual $50. The Echo Auto connects to your phone and the Alexa app and will play to your car over your phone’s Bluetooth or Auxiliary plug. Alexa can provide you with directions, control your music, provide entertainment, and more while you’re driving with Echo Auto. If you want to have some privacy, simply press the microphone off button on Echo Auto to disable the mic.

Be sure to check out these deals on smartphone accessories, ranging from phone mounts to charging cables. You can also save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $150. You can expect battery life upwards of 28 hours on a single charge along with IPX7 water resistance. The Ring Alarm Pro 8-piece Security System can also be had for $240. This is the first discount on this security system that we’ve seen and you even have a Wi-Fi 6 router built into the base station.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen features:

Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

